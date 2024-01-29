Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $152.18 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

