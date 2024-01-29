Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $16.62 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

