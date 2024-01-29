China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Update

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Green Agriculture in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 13.1 %

CGA opened at $2.51 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $175,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

See Also

