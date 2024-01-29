Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cintas by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $4,076,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $597.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $576.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.40. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.