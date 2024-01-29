Citigroup Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $42.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of JD.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

JD.com stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $64.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

