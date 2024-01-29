Citigroup Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $896.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $862.00 to $896.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $769.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $703.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

