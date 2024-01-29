Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock worth $147,523,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $187.39. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

