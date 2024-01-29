Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,276 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $13.85 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $901.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.