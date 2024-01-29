Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,485 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $1,554,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.5 %

CXT stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

