Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 333 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $271.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

