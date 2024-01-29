Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,914 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Citizens & Northern worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 37,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Citizens & Northern Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.