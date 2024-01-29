Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,735 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 197.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSCC opened at $38.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.