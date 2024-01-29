Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 19,781 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 1,788.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 90,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 205.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

