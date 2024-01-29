Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Tompkins Financial worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after buying an additional 46,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 230.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $772.60 million, a P/E ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.64. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $79.48.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

