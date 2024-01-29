Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in InterDigital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $105.33 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Report on InterDigital

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $227,407 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.