Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,604,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WDS opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.11. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.