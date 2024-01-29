Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $376,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $20,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,733,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 309,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $14,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

BHC stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

