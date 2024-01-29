Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

LEGR opened at $40.77 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

