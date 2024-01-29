Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ETX stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.