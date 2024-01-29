Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $391,000 Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of DGT stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $120.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

