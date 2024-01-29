Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Fortis stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.42%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

