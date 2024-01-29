Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AHCO stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $967.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

