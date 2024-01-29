Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.