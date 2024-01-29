Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 501,581 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 144.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 24.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,924,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,558,000 after buying an additional 376,733 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -202.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -288.89%.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.