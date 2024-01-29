Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HDB. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

