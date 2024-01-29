Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of HRZN opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $441.96 million, a P/E ratio of -662.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,596.70%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

See Also

