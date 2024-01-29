Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 184 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

