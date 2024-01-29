Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 479 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWI. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 440,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWI opened at $33.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $374.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.