Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,405 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.11. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.