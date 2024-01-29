Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 709 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GXC stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $929.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81.
SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
