Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 772 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,022,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OneMain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Read Our Latest Report on OneMain

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.