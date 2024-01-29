Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $16.52 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

