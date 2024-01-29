Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 1,385 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 282,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,978,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $222,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $383.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

