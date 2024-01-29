Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3,550.00.

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

TSE CSU opened at C$3,694.98 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$2,236.01 and a 1-year high of C$3,701.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3,351.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,993.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 105.0680253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

