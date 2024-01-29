Contrasting Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Free Report) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Rück and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re 16.20% 19.34% 6.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hannover Rück and Greenlight Capital Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannover Rück and Greenlight Capital Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 30.22 Greenlight Capital Re $526.68 million 0.77 $25.34 million $2.79 4.10

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Hannover Rück. Greenlight Capital Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Hannover Rück on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.