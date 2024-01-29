Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.39. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,070 shares of company stock worth $1,546,805. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

