Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 229,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

