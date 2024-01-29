Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.5% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 28.6% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 229,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 34.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.86 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

