Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,664. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.