Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CR stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Crane by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

