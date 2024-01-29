Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.20 ($3.03).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 17th.

CRST stock opened at GBX 212.20 ($2.70) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 276.80 ($3.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £545.18 million, a PE ratio of 604.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 5.62%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 4,857.14%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

