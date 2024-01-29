Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.20 ($3.03).
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Crest Nicholson Stock Performance
Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 5.62%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 4,857.14%.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
