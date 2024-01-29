Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crexendo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crexendo by 135.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crexendo by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.18. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 65.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.