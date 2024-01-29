CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth $19,506,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CRH by 1,382.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 135.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,303,342 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CRH by 20,499.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 61,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 121.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,003,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 1,098,216 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

