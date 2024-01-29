CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

