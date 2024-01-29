Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.89 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $769.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

