Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4 %

DAL stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

