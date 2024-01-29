Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

