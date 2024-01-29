DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

