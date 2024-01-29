Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

