Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Raised by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

